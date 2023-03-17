Spring recreation in Idaho Falls is just around the corner

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Registrations for Spring recreation activities in the City of Idaho Falls are underway.

The Parks and Recreation Department will offer more than nine programs with a variety of age divisions for youth and adults. Programs range from disc golf and tennis lessons to sports like basketball and softball. Specific registration dates for each program can be found online HERE.

“We are proud to offer such a wide variety of recreational opportunities here in Idaho Falls,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. "You are bound to find something to keep you and your family active and moving all spring and summer long.”

Make sure to visit the West Deist Aquatic Center, the city’s 25-yard pool that is open year-round and offers swim lessons, water fitness classes, recreational and competitive swim teams and lifeguard trainings.

The city also invites residents and visitors to enjoy one of the three championship golf courses with certified PGA staff. While the opening of the courses is still to be determined with snow still on the ground, staff is working hard to get the greens operational as soon as the weather allows.

The city also has its own zoo, which wows visitors with more than 130 species from around the world. The Zoo at Tautphaus Park will open for the 2023 season on Wednesday, April 12. The Zoo will offer many educational programs and other events for all ages.

“Our Parks and Recreation facilities are clean, affordable and offer a great space for residents and visitors alike to experience diverse recreational opportunities within our community," Holm said. “We look forward to serving you and your family this year and encourage you to follow us on Facebook and subscribe to our e-Newsletter for all of our community events and activities.”

For more information, visit www.ifrec.org or call (208) 612-8580.