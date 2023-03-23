Fire damages Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A home is damaged after a fire in IdahoFalls.

It happened just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Henry Street.

A person found a heat lamp for a pet had started bedding on fire within the pet's enclosure.

The person tried to put the fire out but couldn't.

As firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen coming out of the house.

They were able to quickly put the fire out.

There were no injuries to the person in the home or firefighters.

A tortoise that was in the enclosure died in the fire.