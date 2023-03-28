Idaho Falls Zoo postpones annual Community Clean Up Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Continued poor weather conditions have led to a postponement of the Idaho Falls Zoo’s annual Community Clean Up Day, originally scheduled on Saturday, April 1.

“Because of the significant amount of snow still in the zoo, we’re unable to move forward with the activities that usually take place during Community Clean Up Day until weather conditions improve,” Facilities Manager Tim McCammon said.

The zoo staff is hopeful Community Clean Up Day can be rescheduled to later in April; however, it will depend on the weather.

“Our community’s support in the annual spring cleanup of the zoo has been immensely helpful,” McCammon said. “We are very hopeful the weather over the coming weeks will dramatically improve so snow will melt, and we can reschedule Community Clean Up Day to prepare for opening.”

Currently, the zoo is still planning to reopen for the season on Wednesday, April 12; however, it will be weather dependent. Due to the unseasonably cold weather, the zoo’s warmer-weather animals are still inside their winter quarters.