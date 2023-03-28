IFFD graduates 15 new firefighters

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department has introduces 15 new firefighters to the community. The recruits graduated Friday from a 10 week academy that was the largest recruit academy ever conducted by the department.

Surrounded by a room full of family and department personnel, they were officially sworn in as firefighters by Fire Chief Duane Nelson, with loved ones pinning badges on their uniforms.

The recruits were trained in-house by IFFD personnel, receiving training in such areas as fire behavior, wildland firefighting, rope rescue, forcible entry, vehicle extrication and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The training culminated last week with a live burn where the recruits had the opportunity to experience a real structure fire scenario in a controlled and supervised environment.

“By conducting the training ourselves, the recruits had the added benefit of early exposure to our staff, equipment, and processes so that as soon as they graduate they can hit the ground running,” Deputy Chief Paul Radford said. “This academy was a large undertaking, and we thank all of our instructors for the additional time and expertise they invested in our next generation firefighters. We also thank our community partners who donated structures, building supplies, or other items for the academy,” adds Radford.

The new firefighters have received their shift assignments with some starting immediately after graduation. They will remain probationary firefighters for the next year while receiving additional supervision and mentorship from department leadership and peers.

In 2022 the department was awarded a SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for the first three years of wages and benefits at approximately $1 million per year. Ongoing investment in personnel beyond the three years will be paid for by the income stream resulting from the 2022 Senate Bill 1283 that increased Medicaid reimbursements to EMS agencies.

In response to population growth and the resultant housing and commercial development to the south of Sunnyside Road, last fall the City of Idaho Falls purchased a move-in ready fire station from the Bonneville County Fire Protection District. The new IFFD Station 7, located on a 1.2 acre lot at 370 East 65th South, along with the additional firefighters will help address the immediate response needs resulting from rapid growth. The official opening of Station 7 will be announced later this spring.

The department now has 138 full-time personnel operating out of six stations, including an EMT and paramedic operating out of Swan Valley. Most personnel work 48-hour shifts within three shifts (A, B and C) to provide 24/7/365 all-hazard coverage for the City of Idaho Falls and most of Bonneville County. The department also provides EMS to the City of Idaho Falls, all of Bonneville County, and portions of Jefferson and Bingham Counties.

All recruits went through the standard Public Safety Testing (PST) process where they took the written exam. The top candidates from the PST moved on to the pass/fail physical agility test. Candidates who passed the physical agility test moved on to the first round of interviews with IFFD staff and union representatives, followed by a final interview with the administrative chiefs.

“We welcome our new members and their families, and I look forward to getting to know them better in the coming months. Our current personnel have been running a steady increase in calls over the past few years, so getting these gentlemen on shift will relieve some of that pressure. They’ve all done a tremendous job juggling calls and changes that are inherent with growth. I commend them and their continued commitment to this department and our community," Nelson said.

The 15 new firefighters are: