BLM announces public input on the proposed Burnstone Quarry in eastern Idaho 

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is preparing an environmental assessment to analyze the potential effects associated with a high-calcium limestone quarry and is seeking public input on relevant resource issues and concerns. The proposed quarry is in Bingham County approximately 10 miles east of Firth, Idaho.

Burns Industries, LLC is requesting to develop the quarry on 204 acres of BLM land, with a total surface disturbance footprint of approximately 262 acres over the 100-year life of the quarry. As proposed, Burns Industries, LLC would actively mine in 20-acre blocks and concurrently reclaim the previously mined 20-acre block to minimize the total area of disturbance at any one time. Approximately 51 acres of additional disturbance associated with access, storage, infrastructure facilities, and truck loadout would exist for the life of the quarry and would be reclaimed when operations cease.

“Public scoping allows interested parties to become familiar with the proposed quarry and is important for identifying potential issues that the BLM consider in preparing the environmental assessment,” Pocatello Field Manager Melissa Davis said.

The BLM will gather public comments on the proposal and identify issues it needs to analyze. To have your comments considered, please submit them by April 13, 2023, through one of the following ways:

• Submit your comments electronically via the Planning site: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2023532/510

• Mail comments to:

BLM Pocatello Field Office

Attn: Bryce Anderson

4350 Cliffs Drive

Pocatello, Idaho 83204

The BLM is hosting an in-person public meeting to answer questions and gather comments on the proposed quarry. The meeting is scheduled for the following date and location:

April 6, 2023

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

East Idaho Fair Grounds - Needlecraft Building

97 Park Street

Blackfoot, Idaho 83221

Those who provide comments are advised before including their personal identifying information (address, email, phone number) they should be aware that the entire comment – including their personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold this information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

For more information contact Bryce Anderson, BLM Pocatello Office Geologist, at 208-478-6353 or bdanderson@blm.gov, or visit the Burnstone Quarry EA webpage in E-Planning.