Festival of Trees brightens the year for DWI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The success of the 56th Edition of the Festival of Trees brightened, what was otherwise a cold spring day at DWI.

Festival of Trees raises funds to assist those who are disabled in the community through DWI. On Thursday, FOT President Mike O’Bleness along with FOT Board Members presented a check for $80,000 from the proceeds of this event.

DWI CEO McKayla Matlack, DWI Board Members and DWI Client Association members gratefully accepted the donation as it will be used to support vocational training, program curriculum and greater access to the community for children and adults with disabilities. The donation will include support for organizations that share DWI’s Mission in the community. Those organizations include: Champ’s Heart, Field of Angels Baseball, Bikes for Kids, Camp Hayden and Explorer Post 559, Special Needs Troop for Adults. Representatives from these organizations were in attendance to receive their support.

DWI is a nonprofit agency serving the Eastern Idaho community for over 50 years with a mission of assisting individuals who have disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence.