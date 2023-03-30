INL hosts Future Net-Zero Innovators student symposium

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A student-led symposium was held at INL's campus in Idaho Falls to discuss topics covering energy saving solutions. Boise State University, Idaho State University and University of Idaho collectively teamed up with INL to host this event.

Many undergraduate and graduate level students from all over the Mountain West were able to showcase their topics. Topics included Energy storage, renewable sources, and nuclear energy.

The symposium lasts three days and will conclude on Friday. On the last day, they will hand out awards for best speaker, best presentation, and best poster.