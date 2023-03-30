Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 10:48 AM
Published 11:35 AM

INL hosts Future Net-Zero Innovators student symposium

KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A student-led symposium was held at INL's campus in Idaho Falls to discuss topics covering energy saving solutions. Boise State University, Idaho State University and University of Idaho collectively teamed up with INL to host this event.

Many undergraduate and graduate level students from all over the Mountain West were able to showcase their topics. Topics included Energy storage, renewable sources, and nuclear energy.

The symposium lasts three days and will conclude on Friday. On the last day, they will hand out awards for best speaker, best presentation, and best poster.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content