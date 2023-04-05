Casper to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health will be hosting its Annual Celebration of Children for Child Abuse Prevention Month event on Thursday.

This event will include BlockFest, an interactive block exhibit that allows families to explore, play and learn with different types of Blocks. Mayor Rebecca Casper will attend to declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the City of Idaho Falls and urge all residents to think about child abuse prevention and how they can protect the children in their lives.

The event goes from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1250 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls.

Eastern Idaho Public Health along with its partners for this event, Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Center, Idaho Children’s Trust Fund and Idaho Falls Pediatrics recognizes all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need when they need them, well before they are in a crisis. The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign that we lead in partnership with our national network of state chapters, is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.” Child abuse and neglect are preventable, and all communities benefit when children and families are well supported.