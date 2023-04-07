Weather challenges delay Idaho Falls Zoo 2023 opening day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Opening day of the Idaho Falls Zoo will now be on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 a.m.

“We all know what a challenging winter we’ve had,” zoo director David Pennock said. “The continued cold temperatures and delayed snow melt have prohibited us from completing our necessary spring reopening process.”

The Idaho Falls Zoo will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including holidays. During the 2023 season, education programs and special events will all be in full swing. The Zoo will announce specific dates for the events throughout the season.

Summer education program registration opened last week so sign up your young ones soon as camps always fill up. Registration is available at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/830/Summer-Zoo-Classes.

To learn more about all the zoo has to offer this season, visit idahofallszoo.org.