Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 11:07 AM
Published 11:29 AM

Weather challenges delay Idaho Falls Zoo 2023 opening day

KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Opening day of the Idaho Falls Zoo will now be on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 a.m.

“We all know what a challenging winter we’ve had,” zoo director David Pennock said. “The continued cold temperatures and delayed snow melt have prohibited us from completing our necessary spring reopening process.”

The Idaho Falls Zoo will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including holidays. During the 2023 season, education programs and special events will all be in full swing. The Zoo will announce specific dates for the events throughout the season.

Summer education program registration opened last week so sign up your young ones soon as camps always fill up. Registration is available at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/830/Summer-Zoo-Classes.

To learn more about all the zoo has to offer this season, visit idahofallszoo.org.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content