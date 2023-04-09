Significant traffic impacts expected at Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Beginning Tuesday, April 11 there will be significant traffic impacts at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes until the project is completed this fall.

Traffic near the project area on 17th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured in advance of 17th Street to improve safety during construction. Motorists traveling northbound on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured left on Sunnyside Road and proceed north on Holmes Avenue. Motorists traveling southbound on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured right on 1st Street and proceed south on Holmes Avenue.

Access will remain open for residential traffic and to area businesses during regular business hours.

Periodic nighttime lane closures of 17th Street, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., will be necessary throughout the duration of the project.

Personnel from the Idaho Falls Public Works and its contractors will meet at the intersection at 10 a.m. every Wednesday to discuss the project, hear concerns, and address potential issues. Property owners impacted by the project are invited to attend those meetings.

The intersection will ultimately be widened to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and accommodate forecasted population growth. When complete it will look and operate much like the intersection at Hitt Road and Sunnyside Road.