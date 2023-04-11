CEI Board of Trustees fills trustee vacancy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Ethan Huffman to fill the Zone 4 vacancy during a Special Meeting held on Monday.

He is assuming the Trustee role previously held by Craig Miller who resigned last month due to the demands of his other commitments. Per Idaho law, Huffman will serve until the next trustee election in November 2024.

The Trustees remarked how impressed they were to have three outstanding candidates who would all bring distinct perspectives to the Board. Chairman Park Price explained ultimately Huffman’s “time in the community, the reach of his relationships, including with INL and Congressman’s Simpson’s office, and his prior board experience made Ethan the candidate who would best serve the College at this time.”

Huffman said he is excited and humbled to join the Board of Trustees.

"The College is a tremendous asset to the community, region, and state. The Board and CEI’s administration have done a wonderful job guiding the College and establishing a vision that ensures its continued success and longevity," Huffman said. "The future at CEI is bright.”

The Trustees are looking forward to working with Huffman and the perspective he will bring to the Board. Huffman is currently the Lead for National Security Strategic Communications at Idaho National Laboratory. He previously served as Lead for Strategic Communications and Legislative Affairs at the Center for Advanced Energy Studies and as a Regional Director for Congressman Simpson.

Per Idaho law, the Board of Trustees sought applications to fill the vacancy in March and interviewed three applicants during a Special Trustee Meeting held on March 30, 2023.