Ready, Set, Go! program preparing weekend food backpacks

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Ready, Set, Go! program helps to ensure kids aged 5-13 have ready access to clothing, hygiene and weekend food. The backpacks are being prepared in the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County offices at 1649 Woodruff Park Circle in Idaho Falls.

The program has helped provide clothing and shoes to over 700 children since August 2022. The purpose of the program is to help create equity in classrooms in regard to clothing and food.

If you want to help out their cause you can reach out to the United Way program at 208-522-2674 or can go to their website here. You will also find a list of items you can donate to the program.