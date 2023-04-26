Idaho Falls Zoo season officially begins

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park officially opened Wednesday after a long off-season.

Several families have looked forward to opening day for a while.

"It was highly anticipated and I was really upset, but understandable because, I mean, the snow kind of wreaked havoc on everything," one mother said.

Despite a longer winter season, families with season passes were ready to see the different animals, and hope to come regularly this year.

Another mother said, "I know we feel sad that it took so long to open, but we're happy it finally is. So hopefully the weather seems nice so we can come a lot more."

Although zoo officials hoped to open earlier this month, several snow storms postponed the official start date. Park conditions are safe for visitors now that the snow is melting.

"We are absolutely thrilled to finally be open. It's been a long winter for all of us, including the zoo animals, and they've all missed you. We've all missed you here at the zoo. And we are very, very excited to welcome everybody back as part of our zoo family," Idaho Falls Zoo Public Engagement Curator Sunny Katseanes said.

The zoo is also excited to say that with the warmer weather, renovations will continue on Fun Land near the park. An announcement about a new animal petting area at Fun Land is expected soon.