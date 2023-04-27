D91 announces new superintendent

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees announced Thursday Karla LaOrange has accepted an offer to be the district's next superintendent, pending successful conclusion of negotiations.

LaOrange is currently the Elementary Education Faculty Program Director and Department Chair at BYU-Isaho.

“We are excited to welcome Karla LaOrange to D91. Karla has an impressive depth of knowledge and years of experience in education that will serve the district well,” D91 Board Chair Hillary Radcliffe said. “It is clear that her focus on increasing student achievement for all students will be an asset."

The board named four semi-finalists in the search for a new superintendent during its April 12 board meeting. The board interviewed the four finalists – Becky Hogancamp, Scott Rogers, Kristoffer Smith and Karla LaOrange - during an executive session Tuesday night. They also received input from a panel of parents, patrons and staff who also met with the candidates.

Late Tuesday night, in a work session after the executive session, the board voted to extend the offer to LaOrange. She accepted the offer Wednesday night. During Tuesday’s work session, board members thanked all the candidates for their time and noted all four candidates were clearly dedicated to education and service. The board also thanked the panel of parents, patrons and staff for their input.

With successful completion of negotiations, Karla LaOrange will assume her new responsibilities sometime this summer. The board looks forward to working closely with the new superintendent to continue current district initiatives, address longstanding facility issues and ensure all students graduate with the knowledge, skills and attributes they need to be successful beyond high school.