Boil order issued for 8 D93 schools
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County School District 93 reports eight of its schools are currently under a boil order advisory.
According to a letter sent to families Thursday, Bridgewater Elementary, Summit Hills Elementary, Cloverdale Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Black Canyon Middle School, Thunder Ridge High School, Bonneville Online High School and Technical Careers High School are under the advisory.
Regular classes are scheduled to continue Friday, May 12.
You can view the full letter below.
Dear D93 Families:
Today, we were informed that Bridgewater Elementary, Summit Hills Elementary, Cloverdale Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Black Canyon Middle School, Thunder Ridge High School, Bonneville Online High School, and Technical Careers High School are currently under a Boil Water Advisory.
At this time, we do not know how long this advisory will remain in place, but we will continue to hold regular classes on Friday, May 12th.
Students and employees may continue to use the restrooms and wash their hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds according to the boil water advisory.
If, as a parent, you do not feel that it is safe to send your child to school, please call the school to excuse them from attendance. Students will still be expected to make up any essential work that they may miss if they are not in attendance.
Please feel free to call the school if you have further questions or concerns.