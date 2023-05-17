Help fill the boot this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1565 will continue its long-standing tradition of collecting critical funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) through the Fill the Boot campaign this weekend.

Idaho Falls firefighters will be at the intersection of Hitt Road and 17th Street on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and May 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be asking pedestrians, motorists, and others to donate to the MDA which raises funds for kids, adults and families fighting muscular diseases.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use caution and be engaged and focused while driving to keep firefighters and motorists safe.

Local 1565 firefighters broke the records for collections in Idaho in 2021 and 2022, raising $49,574.22 and $53,178.32, respectively, and want to keep the momentum going by breaking the record again this year.

Individuals and local businesses can support this program by dropping cash and change in firefighter boots at the intersection over the weekend or by DONATING ONLINE.

In April, the MDA, in partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) kicked off more than 2,000 Fill the Boot fundraising events for 2023. The partnership started in 1954 when IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found, according to the MDA website.