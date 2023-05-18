Waterline repair on Lincoln Road Friday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking waterline in Lincoln Road immediately east of its intersection with Bennett Avenue. The work will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19 and will be complete by the evening commute, barring unforeseen issues.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane occupying the center turn lane through the construction zone.

Motorists should expect minor traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Interruption to water service is expected to be limited to a single business, and that business will receive prior notice of the disruption.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.