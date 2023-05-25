Paul Davis Restoration services are being flooded with calls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Paul Davis now has a wait time for callers looking to fix their homes from the flooding from the past few days. They say using shop vacs to remove huge amounts of water and pulling the carpet are the best first things to do to help clean up.

Paul Davis was busy before any of the local flooding in Idaho Falls even happened. They are the ones helping to clean up Highland High School from their recent fire a few weeks ago.

The restoration services are now on hold for 24 to 48 hours. At first, Paul Davis was responding immediately to calls, but that was before they got more than 150 calls in the past two days.

It doesn't help the office and garages for Paul Davis themselves were also partially flooded. The parking lot also received over a foot of water. hey are working to help fix their flooding issue currently.

Most flooded homes have been reported in the basements. Paul Davis has reported seeing many of the customer's basements with up to four to five feet of water. Most of those homes are located just to the east of downtown Idaho Falls.