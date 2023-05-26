Secretary of Energy visits INL

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Secretary Jennifer Granholm took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Biomass Feedstock National User Facility on Wednesday.

Granholm took a tour of the newly upgraded installation, which converts sources like wood, municipal solid waste, and agricultural residues into fuels, clean chemicals, and construction materials.

The Secretary also made two important announcements. The first is a five-year extension of Batelle's contract with the Idaho National Lab.

"That means they'll be working with us through September 30th of 2029," said Granholm. "So that's great."

The second announcement is the creation of a seventh "Earth Shot," or initiative from the Deaprtment of Energy.

"Our goal with this shot is firstly to make these alternatives for fuels and for products more cost effective. And then secondly, by 2035, we want each of them to deliver alternatives to create an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas pollution compared to their fossil input," Granholm explained.

Secretary Granholm also thinks the upgraded facility will provide a major contribution to other Earth Shot initiatives.

"Breakthroughs on this clean fuels and products shot could unlock advances for some of the other Earth shots as well. The carbon negative earthshot shot the industrial heat earthshot hydrogen and vice versa. So they work all together, which means this user facility is that we're cutting the ribbon on could wind up having an enormous, enormous impact on our journey to net zero."