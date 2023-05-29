Shelley man dies after crash on South Yellowstone Highway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Sunday at approximately 10:56 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on South Yellowstone Highway just south of West 65th South, in Bonneville County.

A 19-year-old Idaho Falls man was driving northbound in a Ford Explorer, and a 37-year-old Shelley man was driving southbound in a Nissan Murano.

The Ford crossed the center line and impacted the Nissan head-on. The Ford came to rest on the southbound right shoulder and the Nissan in the northbound lane of travel.

A ground ambulance transported the 19-year-old to a local hospital.

The 37-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Both directions of travel were blocked for approximately four hours.

This remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.