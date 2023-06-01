Bonneville County Jail expansion breaks ground

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Ground broke Thursday for the expansion of the Special Handling unit at the Bonneville County Jail.

This addition to the jail facility will provide more space to house inmates with special needs, such as mental health and chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities, inmates with special medical needs or who are suicidal and a danger to themselves or others.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says it strives to maintain safety and meet the needs of every inmate who enters the facility, and this expansion will allow staff a better environment to appropriately place inmates who meet these criteria while they are incarcerated.

Additionally, the added space will be used to expand treatment and education opportunities for inmates. Providing inmates resources to educate themselves and improve their life while they are incarcerated contributes to the overall goal of reducing recidivism.

“Anything we can do to help someone transition to a positive and productive path when they’re in this situation is a good thing,” Sheriff Sam Hulse said. “Our team plays a big part in encouraging that as much as possible and we see that it makes a difference.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.