Lane closure on Pancheri Drive

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Starting Thursday, June 1, the westbound right lane of Pancheri Drive from Yellowstone Highway to I-15 will be temporarily closed for construction.

Intermountain Gas will be relocating a gas line to support future bridge rehabilitation work on Pancheri Drive over the Snake River.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the work will be completed in early July.

City of Idaho Falls construction projects and details can be reviewed within the 2023 interactive construction map located on the Public Works’ webpage.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Intermountain Gas at 800-548-3679.