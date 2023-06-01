Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Meat plant employees evacuated after some started feeling sick

060123_5MeatPackingEvacuation_SITLL
KIFI
Employees at Intermountain Packing were temporarily evacuated Thursday morning.
By
today at 3:28 PM
Published 3:24 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Employees at an Idaho Falls meat packing plant are back to work after they were evacuated as a precaution Thursday morning.  

Managers at Intermountain Packing say a new steam process for removing blood made workers feel sick. As a safety precaution, they evacuated the plant. 

Idaho Falls Fire Department reported one employee was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Three others went for medical attention on their own. 

Firefighters made sure the facility was ventilated and tested the air quality before employees were allowed to return to work. They were evacuated for over an hour. 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content