Mountain View and Idaho Falls Community Hospitals suffer cyber attack

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Both Mountain View Hospital, the Idaho Falls Community Hospital and their partner clinics are working on recovering from a cyber attack that happened to their computers this past Monday morning. There have been website errors, and appointment delays and cancellations.

The IT department at both hospitals were able to jump into action quickly to limit the threat of the attack. They were able to protect all of their patients personal information in time.

The situation is still not completely resolved though. Some clinics remain closed. Ambulances have had to sometimes divert their routes to other hospitals. Appointments are questionable and patients should be alert for any cancellations.

The emergency department remains open at this time thankfully and the majority of clinics are still open.