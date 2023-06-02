Idaho Innovation Center opens new MAKERSPACE

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Innovation Center opened its new MAKERSPACE Factory 43 on Friday. The space is a non-profit community workshop that provides access to space, equipment, and knowledge to anyone eager to create, fabricate and innovate.

Factory 43 is equipped with tools and equipment relating to woodworking, welding, 3D printing, laser engraving, CNC routing, milling, jewelry casting, sewing & embroidery machines and much more.

Milo & Courtlyn Siepert, owners of Factory 43, say the space aims to provide a place where anyone can bring their projects or prototypes to life.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors at the Idaho Innovation Center," the Sieperts said. "...We believe that by offering access to tools and equipment, as well as expert guidance, we can help people turn their ideas into reality."

Factory 43 will be the only MAKERSPACE in Eastern Idaho. The space is located at the Idaho Innovation Center—2300 North Yellowstone Highway, Bay 4, Idaho Falls, ID 83401.