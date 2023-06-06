Idaho Falls Police launches Project Home Safe

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is launching a new program that will help children or adults with mental disabilities in the event they go missing. The program is called Project Home Safe.

The project includes a from parents or guardians fill out that would provide police and other searchers with vital information that helps them know how to look for them and how to interact with them as well.

Whenever a person goes missing, police response is very quick, and they start getting all the information they need. The hope of Project Home Safe is to help them have some of the necessary information as they begin to start their search.

As parents or guardians fill out the form, they will be asked to provide a recent photo, as well as basic information like, the name of the missing person, their birthday and an emergency contact. They will also be asked to give any information such as what the disability is, whether they're verbal or nonverbal, any triggers the individual may have and how to help calm the individual amongst other questions.

The Idaho Falls Police Department hopes this project will be another tool in their tool box as they help locate a missing person with mental disabilities.

To sign up in the program, you can go here.