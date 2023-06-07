EIRMC nurses recognized for excellence in clinical care

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center nurses were recently recognized with the HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction Award for driving excellence in clinical care.

The Women & Infants Center at EIRMC was named a Unit of Distinction, while the 4th Floor Progressive Care Unit earned an honorable mention.

HCA Healthcare’s Unit of Distinction program recognizes nursing teams that demonstrate outstanding performance in delivering compassionate, high quality patient care. The award looks at measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations, and leveraging competencies to drive better patient care.

“The Unit of Distinction Award is given only to the highest-performing nursing units in HCA Healthcare,” EIRMC Chief Nursing Officer Brandi Allred said. “We are excited to have so many of our extraordinary caregivers recognized for their commitment to nursing excellence.”

With more than 2,300 sites of care, HCA Healthcare’s more than 93,000 nurses have abundant opportunity to choose work across a wide spectrum of clinical and non-clinical settings. HCA Healthcare supports and invests in nursing with leading-edge technologies and increased access to clinical education and professional development opportunities to help make HCA Healthcare a premier career destination for nurses.