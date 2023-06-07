Idaho Falls Power to conduct routine inspection of power poles

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Power will begin a routine process to test the structural integrity of its power poles in the City of Idaho Falls this summer.

A contractor for the utility expects to test the wooden poles through June and July. During this process, the contractor will need to access backyards with power poles to take their samples for testing.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as our contractor conducts this work to ensure our communities utility infrastructure can continue to provide reliable and safe service,” Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said. “We strive to provide industry-leading reliability but also want to limit property access disruptions as much as possible during this process of inspecting our power lines.”

When testing the poles that are not accessible in public areas, the contractor will first knock on the door to notify the property owner. The process should be quick and have little to no impact on neighbors and traffic. The inspection will not cause a disruption of service or landscaping.

Letters were sent to residents who live in the area of inspections.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612-8430.