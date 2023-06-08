Idaho Falls firefighters raise more than $54K during Fill the Boot

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the third consecutive year, firefighters from Idaho Falls surpassed the amount of money they raised the previous year during the annual Fill the Boot campaign.

The annual event that raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) took place at the corner of 25th East and 17th Street on May 19 and May 20.

Firefighters from the Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1565 raised a grand total of $54,054.88 this year, an increase from $53,178.32 in 2022 and $49,574.22 in 2021.

“We always receive a tremendous amount of support from businesses, volunteers, and the entire community. Thank you so much for helping us raise critical funds for the awareness and treatment of neuromuscular diseases,” Idaho Falls Firefighter Tyler Wise said.

In addition to the change collected at the intersection, Idaho Falls Community Hospital provided $5,000 in matched funds. Mountain View Hospital and Lookout Credit Union generously donated $1,500 and $500, respectively.

The Chaplains of Idaho helped out by keeping volunteers supplied with snacks and water, and Miss Idaho Falls, Taylor Eubanks and Miss Idaho Outstanding Teen, Reagan Eubanks jumped on board to help collect money.