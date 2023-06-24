Heritage Park ribbon cutting set June 28

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – You are invited to the ribbon cutting of Heritage Park.

On Wednesday, June 28 at 12 p.m., a ribbon cutting will mark the completion of the first phase of the 14-acre park located along the Snake River. The ribbon cutting will also recognize strong supporters of the park, including the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls and others who have donated substantially to the park’s development.

“We have been looking forward to this day for years,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “Parks provide our community with a place to enjoy the outdoors, connect with nature, and engage in physical activity. Heritage Park will celebrate our community’s heritage as well as the rich natural resources and beauty Idaho Falls has to offer.”

While the park has continually been open to the public, the ribbon-cutting celebration will allow the community to gather and explore recently completed features.

Heritage Park has only become a possibility because of amazing sponsors and donors in our community.

Upon completion of all phases, the park will include an expansion of the River Walk, nature trails and walkways, heritage stops, a nature-themed playground area, an interactive stream designed for youth water play, surface water gardens, shelters, lighting, benches, parking and other features.

“This park has been a great opportunity to take the challenge of creating a choice destination that celebrates this prominent location along the Snake River and making it a reality. We were able to do so with great collaboration with community partners and we look forward to people enjoying the icon for years to come,” Holm said.

Heritage Park is located off Snake River Parkway just north of Sunnyside Road.