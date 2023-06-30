What to know when saving space for Independence Day activities

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With this year’s Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade, the City of Idaho Falls would like to remind residents that reserving or marking areas for a viewing location for the parade may not occur on city property prior to 6 a.m. on July 4.

City locations along the parade route include the Aquatic Center and Tautphaus Park. To prevent damage to city property, it is important that items such as – but not limited to – blankets, tarps, chairs and pop-up tents, not be placed on the lawns prior to 6 a.m. on July 4.

In addition, residents are asked not to stake anything into the ground for any reason. Stakes may damage sprinkler systems or pose safety hazards. Please be mindful not to place items on or damage private property as well.

Please note that private citizens may remove items if placed on private property. The City of Idaho Falls asks parade attendees to be kind and respectful to their neighbors, especially along the parade route.

The “Liberty on Parade” Independence Day Parade is sponsored and organized by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Estimates indicate that Idaho Falls more than doubles in size as we celebrate Independence Day with fund, food, music, games at Liberty on Parade, Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

Reserving or marking viewing areas to obtain a viewing location for the fireworks may not occur before 6 a.m. on July 4 on public property or at locations provided by Snake River Landing. You can view more information HERE.

For a list of all the Independence Celebrations in the area, click HERE.