Scoop Jam is highest attended yet

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Visitors to the Greenbelt Saturday were able to dive right on in to an all you could eat ice cream event. The event was a charity event with money being raised going to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

The ice cream and good cause were able to draw more than 1,200 people to the event with that many mouths all going through the ice cream and the many different flavors, 210 gallons of Ice Cream, or 6,370 scoops were consumed.

One person claimed they were able to eat 30 different scoops once the event ended.

We talked with people during the early hours of the event and they were just getting started.

"Just as much as we can just tell. It tastes good. We don't want to get too sick. But, I mean, we're enjoying it, so might as we'll keep going," said Britney Elser who had already eaten 12 scoops when we talked.

Elser says she came with her family to enjoy the fun.

"I've got a couple of kiddos. They love ice cream, and it's always just fun to come out and enjoy the weather and have a little scoop of ice cream."

Another ice cream savant Jordan Saldante says they too were only warming up.

"I've had five scoops. Jordy my son's had three, and we're having a great time. We think it's a really cool event."

Saldante says they plan on going until just before they get sick. They came out to the event not just for the ice cream though.

"We came with some friends and we did see that it was supporting that local women's shelter. And we thought that was really cool and we actually learned about it on the local news eight. So yeah, that's how where we found it. And we invited some other people to cause we thought it was a cool event," Saldante said.