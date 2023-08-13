New pediatric gastroenterology center opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Community Hospital announced the opening of Pediatric Gastroenterology of Idaho. The hospital’s newest partner clinic will provide families with specialty care for children with digestive health issues, eliminating the need for them to travel outside of the community for treatment in most cases.

Located just one street south of Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Pediatric Gastroenterology of Idaho will diagnose and treat digestive issues in children from abdominal pain, acid reflux and constipation to chronic illnesses such as Celiac Disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

“Many families in our community have had to travel hours away to seek treatment when their children are facing a gastrointestinal issue,” Dr. Steven Colson said. “Families across our region deserve to have treatment options closer to home, which is a huge part of why I am so excited to be able to serve families in Idaho Falls and the surrounding communities.”

Dr. Colson is a board-certified pediatric gastroenterologist with 15 years of experience treating children. Before opening his clinic in Idaho Falls, he worked at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland, Oregon. Dr. Colson built a strong report with the families he treated in Oregon and was recognized multiple times as a top pediatric gastroenterologist.

“It can be scary for parents when their child isn’t feeling well. I try to help eliminate that fear by educating families and keeping them involved every step of the way, from diagnosis to treatment and through recovery,” Dr. Colson said. “When I’m caring for patients, it is very important to me to take a family-centric approach. I want to work with families to develop treatment plans that make the most sense for their child’s unique situation.”

As a pediatric gastroenterologist, Dr. Colson will work closely with pediatricians and other practitioners in the community. While parents can contact Pediatric Gastroenterology of Idaho directly if they have concerns about a digestive issue in their child, it is typically best to start with your child’s pediatrician or primary care provider and seek a referral for Dr. Colson.

The clinic will be the first full-time pediatric gastroenterology clinic based in Idaho Falls. Dr. Colson will see patients five days a week, Monday through Friday.