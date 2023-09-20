Visitors Center changes name to Visit Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is rebranding the Eastern Idaho visitor's center. It is now the "Visit Idaho Falls Experience."

The chamber unveiled the change at a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

According to the chamber, they're working to market Idaho Falls as more of a destination location and less of a gateway to areas like Yellowstone or Jackson Wyoming.

"Gateway kind of describes the area as there's not a lot to see here," Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Baker said. "Skip on by us and go to Yellowstone. So what we wanted to do is get away from the Eastern Idaho Visitor Center and actually call it visit Idaho Falls. So there's a call to action with the visit and Idaho Falls as the destination location and what that does for us."

He says the Visit Idaho Falls Experience will become the central hub for all tourism in the Greater Idaho Falls area.

"That means that we can actually utilize all of our tourism grant funds," said Baker. "...and make sure that we do a really great job in our marketing promotion and drive visitors to the area."

The chamber also commissioned Spencer Erikson of Son of Erik Design to create the new logo, which will align itself with the new Greater Idaho Falls Chamber brand.

Beyond the new logo, Jen Emery, Retail Director for GIFC, and her team have been hard at work revamping the inside of the center, getting new inventory, technology and furniture and even creating a unique place where visitors can relax, have a hot or cold beverage and learn more about all that the area has to offer.

“I am so excited to show the public all of the hard work my staff and I have been doing over the past couple of months," Emery said. "I was ecstatic when our CEO Paul Baker told me I had the freedom to make the new Experience Center everything I had wanted to make over the years. I still want to do more, but I love how it’s turning out so far!”

The newly renovated center will highlight area businesses and attractions to show more of what Idaho Falls and the surrounding area has to offer.

Emery believes the changes will increase traffic to the Experience Center and add significant value to tourist partners.