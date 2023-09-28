Idaho Falls Regional Airport sees multiple changes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is undergoing many changes as they move forward into a new era. They are trying to make the airport more easily accessible with brand new equipment.

The biggest ongoing change for the airport has been its parking. The entire parking lot and entrances into the lot are being renovated and replaced with brand new equipment. The lot hasn't been changed in over 20 years and the systems are becoming outdated. The lines in the parking lot will be repainted. Fiber optics will be expanded out into the parking lot as well.

In the meantime, airport officials ask for those parking at the airport to allow for extra time before your flight. The entrance and exit will be each respectively down to one lane for the entire process. The project should be completed by early November.

Local city officials are also deciding on a new director for the Idaho Falls Airport. They are currently working through the candidates to take the position.

More changes are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.