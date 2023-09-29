New Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney appointed in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Brett C. Anderson has been named as the new Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Bonneville County, according to an announcement released by Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal.

“Brett comes to our office with a quarter century of experience in the law and in managing attorneys and support staff,” Neal said.

Anderson is a 1998 graduate of the Willamette University College of Law. That same year he was admitted to the Utah State Bar. In 2007, Anderson became a partner with Hansen, Witt, Morley and Anderson, P.C., in American Fork, Utah. He later founded the Anderson and Rogers, P.C. law firm in Lehi, Utah. Anderson has been admitted to the bar in Idaho and Wyoming.

Anderson served as a prosecutor for five different communities in Utah and has significant litigation experience in both criminal and civil law.

Anderson moved to eastern Idaho three years ago and has been seeking the right opportunity to stay closer to home.

“We love the people here in eastern Idaho and enjoy the change in lifestyle from the Wasatch front,” Anderson said. “I especially look forward to working with younger attorneys and staff members to help them improve and succeed in serving the public in the vital role they play as prosecutors.”

Bonneville County has one of the largest prosecutor’s offices in the state, handling a high volume of cases which span the entire gamut of criminal charges.

“This has been a very dynamic time for our Office, as changing market conditions for lawyers, especially in the private sector, have created real challenges for public service agencies to hire and retain the best.” Neal said. “We are fortunate to add someone with Brett’s degree of experience and skill to our leadership team.”