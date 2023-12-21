Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

DEQ seeks comment on Annual Site Treatment Plan Report for Idaho National Laboratory

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on the Annual Site Treatment Plan (STP) Report for the Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

The report, which was submitted by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), provides the status of DOE’s progress in treating and developing treatment capacity for the INL and off-site mixed waste identified in the STP.

In compliance with the Federal Facility Compliance Act of 1992, DEQ has scheduled a 30-day period of availability where the public and other interested parties can review and comment on the activities and progress made under the STP. Public input on the proposed report will be considered by DOE and DEQ until January 19, 2024. Anyone may submit a written comment regarding the report. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities or by mail or email:

Natalie Walker
1410 North Hilton Street
Boise, Idaho 83706-1255
https://Natalie.walker@deq.idaho.gov
(208) 373-0502

For technical assistance, contact Rensay Owen, DEQ’s Idaho Falls Air Quality/Remediation Manager, at (208) 528-2650.

