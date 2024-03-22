IFPD to address numbered streets safety concerns

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is addressing crime in the numbered streets.

The neighborhood has seen an uptick in violence with one intersection even seeing three shootings in six months. That includes the killing of Eric Leask earlier this month.

The department is hosting a Neighborhood Meeting on March 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Emerson High School for residents who live in the area between 2nd Street to 7th Street and South Boulevard to Holmes Avenue.

At the meeting, Chief Bryce Johnson, several members of command staff and police officers who work in the neighborhood are hoping to meet with people in the neighborhood, share information from the police department and hear from residents.