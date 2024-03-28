Through Grace at Watersprings Church

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Pastor Ty Orr from Watersprings Church in Ammon came by the noon show to explain the countdown to Easter Sunday and their meanings. The church is presenting the Easter play, Through Grace, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m.with performances for Good Friday and Saturday night.

This is a family friendly entertaining look at the upcoming holiday as a group of kids put on their Easter play. Small child care is available and anyone is welcome and there is no admission cost.

The church is at 4250 S 25th E, Idaho Falls. You can find more at the Watersprings church link.