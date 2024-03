IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Online High School Hope Squad is hiding more than 1,200 Easter eggs throughout Idaho Falls parks and the Grand Teton Mall.

Each egg has a small toy duck in it, along with a note that says, “Please stay!”

These eggs are meant to help people who might be struggling or considering suicide.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.