Brief construction impacts at 17th Street and Holmes Avenue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction will cause brief morning closures at the intersection of 17th Street and South Holmes Avenue.

On Sunday, April 7, and April 14, beginning at 5 a.m., contractors will work on the traffic signals as part of the intersection improvement project. While every effort is made to keep traffic open, closures will be needed in those mornings to complete the work safely and efficiently.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes. Detours will be in place during the brief closures.

The project will ultimately add a right-turn lane on 17th Street to South Holmes later this spring/summer. The addition of the turn lane will improve traffic flow at the intersection.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact D L Beck Inc. at (208) 317-4700.

