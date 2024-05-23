Getting Answers: 18-year-old accepts settlement after eviction mishap

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—An Idaho Falls woman who found her apartment emptied by a maintenance crew has reached a settlement with the property owner.

18-year-old K'ryn Millet says she "wants to put the entire experience behind her." On Wednesday, she accepted a $6,100 settlement agreement from the owner of the property.

Local News 8 was the first to report the story when K'ryn said she'd lost everything after a maintenance crew came into her apartment without permission and emptied it out.

When we last spoke to K'ryn and her family, she told us how stressful the settlement process was.

"He(the property owner) was basically trying to pin the whole thing on me," Millet said. "Saying that it was my fault. But then he was trying to not take responsibility for it. But he was like, 'We have pictures of it and I have to pay my guys for cleaning out your apartment.' After saying he didn't know anything about it. And he was being really rude to Mom; I was crying the whole time."

Photos from the property owner detail the condition of the apartment when his crew went inside. He initially told Local News 8 the situation felt like "a hold up."

Blue Pine Property Management never approved the eviction. They have pushed for the owner and K'ryn to talk since she first called them.

Last time we spoke, property owner Rick Christensen agreed the eviction was premature but felt Millet's treatment of the apartment was unacceptable.

"I finally relented to making an offer..." Christensen said. "We recognize it was probably done, a little prematurely, I guess. I don't know that either. But, we thought, it can't hurt anything. Who wants to go to court...let's be done with this."

K'ryns parents say she's lost more than just clothes and furniture. Everything from her birth certificate and social security card were thrown away when the crew cleaned out her apartment.

The 18-year-old says she just wants to put the whole situation behind her and rebuild.