Construction to begin on Pancheri Bridge in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Crews will begin to work on the Pancheri Bridge on Monday, June 3.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

Crews will focus on replacing a deficient girder line, replacing rails along the north side of the bridge, and rehabilitating the girder bearing and deck.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

They also say traffic will be restored to its original pattern with all lanes on the bridge open during the July 4th holiday. Construction will then continue on July 8, and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction again.