Popular intersection to close next two weekends in Idaho Falls

Drivers need to be aware of a road closure this weekend in Idaho Falls.

For the next two weekends, the intersection of Yellowstone Highway (U.S. 26), Anderson, and Lincoln roads is expected to be closed on Saturday and Sunday. This is near the businesses of Burger King, McDonalds, and Fred Meyer.

The Idaho Transportation Department will mill up and remove the road surface for “stronger” asphalt.

There will be no through traffic on Lincoln and Anderson, they said.

ITD said the city of Idaho Falls requested that work be done over the weekend so that it would affect the fewest drivers.

Half of the work will be done on June 1-2 and the other half on June 8-9, they said.

Roads will re-open on Sunday night both weekends.

This same intersection was worked on last year. However, the project was unable to be completed due to the onset of winter weather, they said.

The new road material is Stone matrix asphalt (SMA). It is a newer construction alternative than the concrete previously used at this intersection, they said. It will be laid in solid segments to avoid weak joints and give the new section of road as much as a 20-year life cycle.