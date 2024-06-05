Teens get law enforcement training

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Teens interested in law enforcement careers are learning all about them at Bonneville County Sheriff's Office law enforcement career camp this week.

More than twenty teenagers learned how to safely fire guns on Wednesday. They also got to learn police car operation and how to properly use handcuffs.

This is the third year the sheriff's office has held this camp. The goal is to give teenagers a realistic look at law enforcement careers. It also benefits the Sheriff's Office.

“One of the attendees over the last two years is actually starting with the Sheriff's Office. He's being hired on," said Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Daniel Sperry "So, it's a great transition from our explorer post, doing this academy, into becoming an employee with us.”

When we asked campers why they wanted to work in law enforcement, they gave various answers.

“My dad is an officer in Blackfoot, and so I kind of grew up around it, and so it's always something that I've looked forward to doing one day," said camp attendee Devin Austin.

“[I] definitely want to work in the jail. There's a place for everyone [in law enforcement]. And that's what I love about it is you could like anything, and you have a place here," said camp attendee Hailey Mecham.

The camp is doing different activities each day Monday through Thursday. Besides firearm training, the campers have been learning about crime investigation and scuba diving.