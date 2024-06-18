Reed’s Dairy breaks ground for new production facility

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Reed's Dairy hosted a unique groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of its new production facility.

Members of the community were invited to attend, and were instructed to bring a shovel to dig with them.

“Now this is gonna be unlike any groundbreaking ceremony that you have ever attended or that you are going to attend,” said Alan Reed the owner and CEO of Reed's dairy.

“We’re going to have a few remarks, but we are not going to have just a few dignitaries do the digging. We want everybody in the community to come and participate with us!”

The original production facility was demolished earlier this year after being destroyed by a fire.

The new building will be built on a 25-thousand square-foot land just behind the main store and the site of the original building will be turned into a parking lot.

Lori McCarter owns PRC, the construction company that will be building the new facility.

She said the company was originally contracted by Alan Reed about a year and a half ago to build a warehouse, but they changed direction after the fire.

Ryder Bye, who is the on-site safety manager, said he was excited to be apart of the project because “my kids love the chocolate milk.”

PRC is still waiting on the city of Idaho Falls planning and zoning to complete plotting, before they can get the necessary permits and begin construction.

The project will take 11-12 months.