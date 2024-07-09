Skip to Content
Keeping RV smoke and carbon monoxide detectors updated

Noah Farley
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A motor home fire in Jefferson County over the weekend is putting a spotlight on checking safety features in recreational vehicles before you go camping. 

Don Ostler at Bish's RV in Idaho Falls says they are in the business of helping people have fun in the great outdoors--and that includes safety. He says you need a carbon monoxide detector and a smoke detector in your RV.

"That is a safety feature that you wouldn't want to be out camping or in a trailer without being protected from that environment because once you close the doors, there's only so much oxygen that comes into [an RV]."

Carbon monoxide detectors are hardwired into RV's made after 2010, but smoke detectors in RV's are still battery operated. It is important to change those RV smoke detector batteries twice a year.

"Definitely come in and [get] your safety features looked at. I mean, this is something you can do on your own too. If you're saving money...these are easy checks to do."

Ostler says if you are in an older RV or a vintage camper, technicians can retrofit them with carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, or you can do that yourself.

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

