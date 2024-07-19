Bonneville County Detectives identify man found floating in Snake River

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Deputies have identified the body found floating in the Snake River in Idaho Falls on Monday.

Bonneville County Sheriff Detectives identified the man as 28-year-old Juan Manuel Romano Manilla of Idaho Falls.

Investigators believe Manilla was living homeless along the Snake River and other areas in Idaho Falls. The cause of death appears to be drowning, but they are waiting for an autopsy to confirm it.

Police were notified just after 1:00 p.m. on July 15 of seeing a body floating in the river near Broadway Bridge. The body was retrieved near the Idaho Falls Power Plant when it was caught in debris.

Deputies will continue to investigate Manilla activities leading up to his death.

If you may have known him or interacted with him, contact the Bonneville County Sheriff's office at 208-529-1200.