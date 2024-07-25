Shari’s restaurant shut down in Idaho Falls

Skip to Content
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls restaurant has shut its doors for good Wednesday night. 

A sign on the door at Shari's Restaurant in Idaho Falls on Thursday said the location was permanently closed.

Staff at Shari’s Restaurant were told this past Sunday that the restaurant would be permanently closing Wednesday night, July 24.

The restaurant was located on Broadway next to the northbound on-ramp of Interstate 15.

The company has recently closed other Idaho stores, including one in Boise in May and one in Lewiston in April.

We have tried to contact the corporate office to get more information but have not been able to reach anyone.

It’s unknown how many people worked at the restaurant.

