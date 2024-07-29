Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Driftwood found on fire north of Idaho Falls

By
Published 10:56 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If the smoke wasn't a clear indicator, here's another reminder that we are in the middle of fire season.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to an outside fire on Saturday, July 27, around 10:49 p.m.

Multiple callers had reported seeing flames along the Snake River near the Idaho Falls Power plant off 65th North.

IFFD initially responded with a light brush truck and discovered driftwood on fire.

They said Firefighters remained on scene for about 2 hours.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content