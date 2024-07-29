Driftwood found on fire north of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If the smoke wasn't a clear indicator, here's another reminder that we are in the middle of fire season.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to an outside fire on Saturday, July 27, around 10:49 p.m.

Multiple callers had reported seeing flames along the Snake River near the Idaho Falls Power plant off 65th North.

IFFD initially responded with a light brush truck and discovered driftwood on fire.

They said Firefighters remained on scene for about 2 hours.